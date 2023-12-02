Watch Now
Near-record heat over the next few days, then cooler by Tuesday

Posted at 6:56 AM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 06:56:18-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday morning, lows in the low-mid 70s with some coastal showers and patchy inland fog. This afternoon, hot and humid with highs in the mid 80s, partly sunny skies with some passing showers.

Sunday, near-record heat as highs climb into the mid-upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the low-mid 90s. Partly sunny conditions with some showers.

Monday, highs in the low-mid 80s with a few stray showers ahead of a cold front that will push through throughout the day.

Tuesday - Friday, cooler, drier and less humid. Lows in the 50s- low 60s and afternoon highs in the 70s.

