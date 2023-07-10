Watch Now
Near-record heat as Saharan Dust sweeps across South Florida

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of July 10, 2023.
Posted at 5:49 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 05:50:32-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Toasty sunshine is expected this Monday as Saharan Dust sweeps through the area, helping to bring down our storm chances. Only isolated storms are possible late afternoon or evening.

Saharan Dust should hang around through Tuesday, a little more moisture on Wednesday, but another plume of dust comes our way at the end of the week.

A heat advisory has been extended until 8 p.m. Tuesday for Palm Beach County. This is because the heat index will continue to soar to above 105 degrees. The actual air temperature during the afternoon will top out at 95 degrees.

These are near-record temperatures with no relief in sight for the next several days.

In the tropics, a non-tropical low is expected to form in a couple of days, but it will be several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda. So no threat to Florida.

