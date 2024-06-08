Near record breaking heat and storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures will be warming up to the lower 90s this afternoon with lots of sunshine to start the day. The record high temperature in West Palm is 95 and we will be nearing the record.

There is the threat of strong, scattered storms this afternoon firing up near lunchtime.

It will not be a complete washout, but be alert this afternoon for the threat of storms. Although the rain in the forecast may ruin some afternoon plans, it is desperately needed as most of our area is highlighted in severe on the drought monitor.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Sunday will be similar with hot temperatures in the 90s and the threat of scattered afternoon storms. Again, it won't be a washout but it is something to keep a close eye on through the afternoons.

The workweek ahead will feature decent rain chances and temperatures in the 90s. We have entered a hot and unstable pattern.

The rain is not going to wash away the heat anytime soon, so prepare for the 90s through the rest of next week.

As far as the storms, prepare for some being strong to severe at times. The greatest threats will be damaging winds and the potential for small hail.