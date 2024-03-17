Near record breaking heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a hot day outside! High temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, which will be near record breaking.

The record to beat in West Palm is 90 degrees set back in 2001.

We will feature a mix of sun and clouds with the slight chance of an isolated shower later this evening.

The heat will carry us into the workweek, but there are sharp changes on the horizon. Scattered showers and storms are likely Monday afternoon due to a cold front sweeping across South Florida. We are currently not under a severe weather threat, but I wouldn't rule out a few of these systems being strong.

This cold front will wash away the humidity and the warmer temperatures. We will fall back to the 50s and lower 60s Monday night with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be chilly, breezy and much cooler. High temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

Temperatures will gradually warm back up to normal in the upper 70s to lower 80s by Thursday.

We are watching another low pressure system that will bring rain and the chance of storms on Friday.

Keep the rain gear on standby because we expect showers on Saturday due to a cold front.