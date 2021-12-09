Muggy weather continues through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s and some more patchy fog for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, mostly sunny skies and feeling muggy.

Tomorrow, another round of fog in the morning with temperatures to start in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. A few passing clouds but staying mainly dry and muggy.

For the weekend, morning lows in the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Plenty of sunshine and low rain chances.

Monday, a cool front moves in. Not much change in our temperatures. Highs only down a couple degrees with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 80s and winds starting to pick up.

Tuesday-Wednesday, the humidity goes down and highs return to the mid-upper 70s. Breezy winds and some fast-moving showers possible on Tuesday.