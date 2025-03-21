Much cooler Friday, weekend warm up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: high risk for rip currents, Red flag warning Treasure Coast, Fire weather watch PBC

Sunny, dry weather continues, but much cooler than yesterday. After a cold front passed expect highs in the upper 60s on the Treasure Coast to the low 70s in the Palm Beaches. It'll be breezy also but wind will be coming down in the evening.

Not as windy over the weekend and temps will warm up. Saturday will start chilly with morning lows in the 40s on the Treasure coast to the mid 50s in the Palm Beaches. Mostly sunny skies will warm us up into the mid 70s with comfortable humidity.

Sunday we will see increasing cloud cover with high clouds move in. Mild temps with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances remain slim.

Monday-Tuesday temps will be on the rise with highs in the mid 80s. A few showers are possible with another weak cold front moving in on Tuesday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast