Much cooler for your Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — What a difference a day makes!

After highs near 90 degrees yesterday it's shockingly cooler out there today with morning lows in the 40s in many spots and highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s later today.

That's over 20 degrees colder today than yesterday for many of us!!

This quick little shot of cooler air will be short-lived however as winds turn northeasterly bringing in some milder air and patchy clouds off the ocean.

It's a mainly dry forecast through Monday but our next weather maker is expected to develop off the Texas coast Monday evening and head toward the Florida peninsula increasing our chances of showers & t'storms for Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure and warmer weather will build in after that with sunshine returning again for the latter portion of the week.

TODAY: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy & cooler. Highs: Lower 70s Winds: NE 15-25+

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as cool. Lows: 60-65 Winds: NE 10-15

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, breezy, mild. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: ENE 15-20

