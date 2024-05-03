Watch Now
Mostly sunny weekend in store

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of May 3, 2024.
Posted at 5:47 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 05:47:02-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very quiet weather pattern this Friday.

High pressure is dominating here in South Florida and drier air is on top of us. As a result, not much rainfall today.

We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies. Daytime high temperatures will be in the mid 80s, which is average for this time of year.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The weekend is mainly dry, but we can't rule out a shower or storm. About a 20% to 30% chance.

SunFest is looking pretty nice. Any outdoor plans should be fine. But you may need your umbrella briefly.

Next week, the quiet pattern continues. However, it will be warmer with highs closer to 90°.

