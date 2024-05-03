Mostly sunny weekend in store

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A very quiet weather pattern this Friday.

High pressure is dominating here in South Florida and drier air is on top of us. As a result, not much rainfall today.

We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies. Daytime high temperatures will be in the mid 80s, which is average for this time of year.

The weekend is mainly dry, but we can't rule out a shower or storm. About a 20% to 30% chance.

SunFest is looking pretty nice. Any outdoor plans should be fine. But you may need your umbrella briefly.

Next week, the quiet pattern continues. However, it will be warmer with highs closer to 90°.