Mostly sunny skies with low humidity

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kahtia Hall 2021
Posted at 4:02 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 04:02:26-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the low-mid 70s and some 60s along the Treasure Coast and inland under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the mid-80s, mostly sunny skies, low humidity and breezy winds.

Tomorrow, we can expect more of the same weather.

Pleasant weather with highs in the mid-80s, breezy with plenty of sunshine with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Moisture increases a little and some showers are possible Thursday. Highs in the mid-80s and a little more humidity.

By the end of the workweek through the weekend, a front approaches and stalls out. Scattered showers and storms return to the forecast. Warm and muggy with highs in the mid-80s.

