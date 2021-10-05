WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s and upper 60s-low 70s along the Treasure Coast and a few passing clouds. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, heat index values in the mid-90s. We'll see mostly sunny skies throughout the day with some showers popping up across our inland communities.

Tomorrow-end of the work week, more moisture moves in and rain chances tick up. Morning coastal rainfall, followed by afternoon inland storms with highs in the upper 80s and heat index values in the mid-upper 90s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend, a front stalls out across the state and that will keep our weather pattern unsettled with scattered storms staying in the forecast. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.