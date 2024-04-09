Mostly sunny, low rain chances all week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A seasonal day in South Florida on Tuesday as high pressure continues to dominate just offshore.

This afternoon, we will see partly sunny skies with daytime high temperatures of about 80 degrees. It will be breezy with winds of 20 to 25 mph.

Wednesday, we're a little bit warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Also a dry day and still quite breezy.

Then we're hot and humid as we head into Thursday. It's going to be very windy, too, with winds over 30 mph.

Later in the day on Thursday, a cold front will approach. It could bring us a few showers as we head into the nighttime hours Thursday night through very early Friday morning.

By Friday morning's commute, the front is pulling away and the sun does return. It cools off to seasonal levels as we head into Friday and the weekend.

The humidity is low and it will be quite comfortable.