Mostly sunny for the weekend forecast with low humidity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saturday morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s at the coast and mid 60s inland under mostly clear skies and only a slim chance for a dotted shower. Saturday afternoon, pleasant conditions with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. We'll see mostly sunny skies throughout the day with breezy winds.

Tomorrow, morning temperatures in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. The humidity stays low and winds taper off.

Monday and Tuesday, morning temperatures on the chilly side with lows down to the low-mid 60s to start off the day. A quick warm-up into the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s-low 80s under mostly sunny skies and the humidity still staying low.

Wednesday-Thursday, morning temperatures a bit warmer in the mid-upper 60s; afternoon highs in the low 80s. The humidity increases a bit more and we could see a few isolated showers.