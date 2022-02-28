Mostly sunny, but some late-day showers possible as a front moves in

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s with some patchy fog around. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny and some late-day showers possible as a front starts to move in.

Tomorrow, a little cooler in the morning with lows in the 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Some stray showers possible.

Wednesday, chilly to start, then warm in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s - low 80s. A few showers pushing in from offshore with high pressure building in the Atlantic.

Thursday - Friday, highs in the low 80s, partly sunny and low rain chances.

For the weekend, highs in the low 80s, breezy and a few showers possible on Sunday.