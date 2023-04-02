Mostly sunny and warm for your Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mostly sunny, mainly dry day is in store for much of the area today.

Although it'll be warmer than normal for early April it won't be quite as hot as yesterday.

Nice boating and beach weather for today then becoming bumpy as we get into the new work week.

A weak front nearby will trigger mainly afternoon/evening storms tomorrow and a few mostly inland storms on Tuesday, otherwise a dry, breezy, warm week ahead is expected through Friday.

A possible easterly wave could enhance shower/storm chances by next weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs: Mid to upper 80s Winds: NW/NE 10

TONIGHT: Nice night, warm. Lows: Lower 70s (cooler inland) Winds: E 5

TOMORROW: Sunny, then scatted late-day showers/storms. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: ESE 15

