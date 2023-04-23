Mostly sunny, a few isolated storms later

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mostly dry day is in store for us today as we wrap up this late-April weekend, however a few isolated storms are possible later today with a weak front located nearby.

This front won't impact our temperatures though with highs expected to climb into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon.

More importantly the front will provide the focus for widespread rain and storms this upcoming week with several disturbances over the Gulf of Mexico moving along the stalled front and across the peninsula at times tomorrow through at least Friday.

Some days will feature more rain than others but in general a very wet and soggy week is ahead of us with computer models predicting at least a couple of inches of rain (probably more) through the next 5-7 days.

Once this wet pattern sets up beginning tomorrow, we might not see another completely sunny day until later next weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, isolated PM storms. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: NE 10

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, showers by morning. Lows: Near 70 Winds: ENE 10

TOMORROW: Shower & storms likely, could be heavy by afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: E 15

