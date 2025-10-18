Mostly quiet weekend ahead and rough surf conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We’ll continue to enjoy mostly quiet weather across South Florida today, with only a few quick-moving showers possible along the east coast. Temperatures stay warm, and the breeze will make it feel a bit cooler near the coast.

High pressure sitting over the western Atlantic is keeping our skies mostly dry and sunny today. A few isolated showers could pop up along the east coast, but most of us will stay rain-free.

Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Easterly winds will keep rough surf and dangerous rip currents in place along all east coast beaches through Sunday evening. It’s best to stay out of the water this weekend.

For boaters, Small Craft Exercise Caution conditions continue, with seas around 3–5 feet in the Atlantic and 2–3 feet in the Gulf. A new northeast swell arriving Sunday could push Atlantic seas as high as 4–6 feet, especially off the Treasure Coast.

Rain chances begin to tick up a bit on Sunday and Monday as moisture builds back into the area. A few scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm could develop.

Most of the stronger weather dynamics stay well north of us, but we could see a few more clouds and brief downpours during the second half of the weekend. Temperatures remain above average, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon.

A weak front stalls just north of South Florida early next week, keeping a few isolated showers around Monday before drier air returns midweek. Highs stay in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine for the latter half of the week.