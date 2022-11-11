Watch Now
Mostly dry for Veterans Day, no tropical development expected for at least 5 days

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Nov. 11, 2022
Posted at 5:32 AM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 05:32:55-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nicole on Friday is a tropical depression and will fizzle out by the weekend. There is no other tropical development expected for at least the next five days.

Veterans Day, morning temperatures in the low to mid 70s for the Treasure Coast and mid to upper 70s for the Palm Beaches with mainly dry conditions for the morning drive.

Friday afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s with only a few afternoon showers and storms, then clearing by the evening.

Saturday morning for the Heart Walk at the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach, temperatures in the low 70s with only a few passing clouds.

Saturday afternoon, highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms starting off around the lake for the afternoon, then moving toward the coast for the late afternoon-early evening hours. Storms will move offshore by sunset.

Sunday, highs in the low 80s, a little less humid with only a few spotty showers.

Monday, highs in the low 80s with only an isolated shower.

Tuesday through Thursday, highs in the mid 80s, a bit more humid with a few more showers with a front by mid-week.

