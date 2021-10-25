Watch
Mostly cloudy skies with showers, storms

A stationary front will continue to bring us periods of showers and storms to start the workweek.
Posted at 4:30 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 05:38:00-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A stationary front will continue to bring us periods of showers and storms to start the workweek.

Mainly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 80s.

The front clears the area on Tuesday, and we start to dry out.

We could see isolated morning showers but overall, it's a much drier day but warmer.

Wednesday is pleasant with lower humidity.

Another front moves through on Thursday. This could bring a round of showers and storms.

The front clears the area on Friday, and the coolest and driest air so far this season moves in for Halloween weekend!

In the Tropics: An area of low pressure will form off the northeast coast over the next few days.

It may pick up some tropical characteristics but will not affect South Florida.

