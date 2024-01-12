Watch Now
Mostly cloudy and cooler this weekend with some showers

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Jan. 12, 2024.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 05:54:26-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We're starting off Friday with lots of clouds and a few scattered showers.

Temperatures are much warmer compared to yesterday morning in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This afternoon, the sky clears and we go partly sunny. It's warm and breezy with highs in the low and mid 80s. Gusts to 25 miles per hour.

A cool front approaches early Saturday morning. It's going to stall on top of South Florida through the weekend. That means we'll have mostly cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday.

It will be cooler, too, especially on Sunday, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

We could also pick up some showers and maybe a thunderstorm as well. In fact, Saturday night into Sunday, we may see a few inches of rainfall.

As we head into next week, more rain is in the forecast.

Another front approaches on Tuesday, and that's going to cool us off as we head into the middle of next week with daytime highs dropping into the 60s.

Dolphins forecast: Could be the coldest game ever for the Fins. Kickoff at 8:10 p.m. Temperature: 2°. Wind Chill: -25°

