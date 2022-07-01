Hot and humid through the holiday weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, feeling very warm and humid with temperatures already running in the mid-upper 70s and a couple of showers moving in from off the Atlantic. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Partly sunny skies with a 40% chance for inland showers and storms. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s with some stray showers into the overnight hours.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the mid-upper 70s. Afternoon highs in the low 90s but feeling like the triple digits with the humidity. Some isolated shower activity possible near the coast in the morning and a few afternoon inland showers and storms possible.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Next week, the weather pattern remains unchanged with high pressure sitting in the Atlantic producing an onshore flow across the area. Warm, muggy morning with some coastal showers, followed by steamy afternoons with highs in the low 90s and some inland showers and storms.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two:



Will produce heavy rainfall across parts of Nicaragua and Costa Rica which could lead to flash flooding as the disturbance moves onshore tonight

The system will have a better chance of strengthening as it moves into the Pacific by tomorrow

Area in the Gulf no longer has a chance of development

Wave in Eastern Atlantic:

