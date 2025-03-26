Morning fog, clearing sky today, decreasing humidity

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday starting off with some patchy fog, then clearing with dry air moving in. An isolated shower still possible, mainly southern PBC before a cold front pushes south in the afternoon and dries us out for the evening. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday night will be pleasant with dropping temps and humidity. lows 60-65.

Thursday and Friday look very nice with seasonable highs near 80, low humidity and a nice breeze blowing. Wind will be gusty, 20-25mph and that will create rough seas and rip currents at our beaches.

Looking at the weekend, clouds will be on the increase on Saturday with highs in the low 80s and still on the breezy side. Sunday a disturbance moves over us which will increase rain chances once again. Highs in the low 80s. Rain chances continue Monday with a warming trend next week.

