Morning coastal showers, Inland afternoon thunderstorms.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: None

Tropical moisture will hang around today bringing enhanced rain chances to the area. Mainly morning showers coming in along the coast, then afternoon thunderstorms developing along the seabreeze as it pushes inland and around the lake in the afternoon/evening. Highs near 90.

Friday: Saharan dust plume moves in, lowering rain chances some and making the skies hazy. There will still be a few morning coastal showers, and a few inland showers and storms developing in the afternoon, just less of them. Highs near 90.

Weekend: Saharan dust hangs around Saturday but may start to thin on Sunday. Still expect a few moring showers along the coast, and isolated inland storms in the afternoon. Highs near 90.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Father's day will start out with a few stray coastal showers, then skies will clear along the coast and rain chances will shift to inland areas and around the lake. Highs again near 90 with a heat index near 100.

The tropics are quiet for now.