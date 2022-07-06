Morning coastal showers, followed by afternoon storms pushing west

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s near the coast and mid-70s inland with some stray showers brushing the coastline for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, heat index values in the triple digits. Scattered showers and storms popping up, slowly moving west throughout the day. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s with some spotty showers into the night.

Tomorrow-Saturday, rain chances lower with high pressure building. Still could see some sun showers near the coast in the morning, followed by a few inland afternoon storms. Highs in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Next week, a front stalls to our north and afternoon storms pick back up. Staying hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.