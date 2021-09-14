Watch
Morning coastal rainfall followed by afternoon inland showers and storms

Posted at 5:58 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 05:58:08-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s with some showers and pockets of heavy downpours possible towards the coast. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, partly sunny skies and scattered inland showers and storms.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, morning coastal rainfall followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.

Thursday and Friday, highs in the low 90s, afternoon showers and storms possible.

For the weekend, onshore flow pattern returns. Morning showers towards the coast, then scattered inland showers and storms for the afternoon. Highs in the low 90s.

