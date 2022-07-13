Morning coastal rain, afternoon inland storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with some dotted showers possible near the coast through the lunch hour. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, scattered showers and storms mainly inland. Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s with a few coastal showers possible.

Tomorrow - Friday, highs in the low 90s. Showers will favor the coast during the AM hours and storms will push west for the PM hours.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. PM showers and storms likely and some of those storms could be on the stronger side.

Early next week, highs in the low 90s. Scattered storms possible