More sun, warm. Continued dry weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Alerts: High risk for rip currents.

Sensitive fire weather conditions continue with little to no rain through the week.

Wednesday mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, partly cloud, lows in the low 70s.

Thursday-Friday the wind will pick up to breezy conditions again. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with just a few clouds blowing in. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Boating and beach conditions will be rough and there will be an increased fire danger.

For the weekend, wind backs off some. Mostly sunny and quiet with slim rain chances. Highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be the warmest with some upper 80s in the forecast.

Next week a weak backdoor cold front will move through Monday, It'll only shave off a few degrees from the highs, and turn winds to the East-Northeast.

