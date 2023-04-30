More strong to severe storms possible Sunday morning

WATCH WPTV'S LIVESTREAMING COVERAGE:

The storm prediction center is keeping us in a slight risk of severe weather for Sunday. This is a level 2 out of 5 threat, the same risk level as Saturday, which caused a tornado to rip through Palm Beach County.

Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We'll start to clear out this afternoon, but it will be windy.

Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has all of us in a slight chance (2/5) of severe storms today. This is the same risk level as yesterday. Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible between 9AM-1PM! pic.twitter.com/FPX3N6FMzi — John Gerard (@JGerardWeather) April 30, 2023

Expect highs in the mid-80s with winds out of the west, northwest at 25-35 mph.

A *Wind Advisory* is in effect through 7PM for the entire Treasure Coast and eastern Palm Beach County. Winds could gust over 40 mph today, secure loose items or bring them indoors if you can. pic.twitter.com/08MUUqK4zR — John Gerard (@JGerardWeather) April 30, 2023

A wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. for the entire Treasure Coast and eastern Palm Beach County.

Winds could gust over 40 mph Sunday,

Residents should secure loose items or bring them indoors if possible.

MONDAY: Sunny skies, highs mid-80s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.