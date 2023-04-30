Watch Now
More strong to severe storms possible Sunday morning

Steve Weagle's WPTV 6 p.m. First Alert Weather Forecast.
Severe weather outlook for Sunday, April 30, 2023
Posted at 3:24 AM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 03:24:22-04

WATCH WPTV'S LIVESTREAMING COVERAGE:

The storm prediction center is keeping us in a slight risk of severe weather for Sunday. This is a level 2 out of 5 threat, the same risk level as Saturday, which caused a tornado to rip through Palm Beach County.

Large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes are possible between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We'll start to clear out this afternoon, but it will be windy.

Expect highs in the mid-80s with winds out of the west, northwest at 25-35 mph.

A wind advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. for the entire Treasure Coast and eastern Palm Beach County.

Winds could gust over 40 mph Sunday,

Residents should secure loose items or bring them indoors if possible.

MONDAY: Sunny skies, highs mid-80s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 84. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

