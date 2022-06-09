More scattered late-day showers and storms through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s with mainly dry conditions. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s with another round of scattered late-day showers and storms, then clearing conditions around sunset. Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the low-mid 70s.

The same weather pattern sticks around through the weekend. Dry conditions for the first part of the day, followed by afternoon-evening showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Next week, some Saharan dust creeps in helping to lower rain chances. The weather pattern flips, and we'll start off the day with rain near the coast with most of the rain pushing west by the afternoon hours. Highs in the low 90s.

