More record breaking heat likely

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A near record breaking day today! Forecasted high temperatures is 94 and the record to beat is 93 degrees.

We will start the day with plenty of sunshine across the area and turn to light cloud cover later this afternoon.

There is a slight chance of an isolated storm but most remain dry under sunny skies.

Clear skies tonight and lows in the middle to upper 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Memorial day will be hot and humid in the lower and middle 90s under sunny skies. Most remain dry, but there is the slightest chance of an isolated storm in the afternoon.

Tuesday will continue the hot and humid trend in the lower 90s. Afternoon isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out, but most look to remain dry.

Continuing through the workweek, temperatures remain hot and rain chances will increase. We are tracking a cold front that will bring more showers and storms to end the week.

Thursday expect a few more showers on the radar. Friday looks to be the rainiest day, showers and thunderstorms as the cold front sags south.

Saturday we will continue to keep rain chances in the forecast. Temperatures will be a touch cooler than it has been, in the middle and upper 80s.