WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and showers hugging the coastline. Some more rainfall with spotty downpours possible for the morning commute. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, scattered showers and storms with things clearing around sunset.

Tomorrow, morning sunshine followed by afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

For the end of the work week and weekend, a front stalls out across the area keeping us under an unsettled weather pattern. Scattered late-day showers and storms possible with highs in the low 90s.

