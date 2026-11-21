WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After a soggy stretch across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, and we're not completely finished with the rain just yet.

WPTV

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the early evening, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s along the Treasure Coast and lower 80s across the Palm Beaches.

Beachgoers should also use caution, as a high risk of dangerous rip currents continues along our coastline.

WPTV

By Sunday, a weak frontal boundary will move through the region as the unsettled weather pattern begins to shift away. While a few isolated showers remain possible, especially along the Treasure Coast, we'll begin to see more sunshine and drier conditions. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to middle 80s across the Palm Beaches, with temperatures generally in the upper 70s to lower 80s along the Treasure Coast.

Monday looks even better, with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry weather as high pressure builds across Florida.

WPTV

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Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, another weather system will approach Florida, bringing increasing chances for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday.

The exact timing of this system remains uncertain, but improving conditions are expected as we head into Thanksgiving Day.

Thursday is shaping up to be pleasant, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s across the Palm Beaches and middle 70s along the Treasure Coast. Overnight temperatures will also trend cooler toward the end of the week, with some communities dipping into the 50s and 60s. Overall, Thanksgiving is looking like a nice day for outdoor gatherings and holiday plans.