WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Showers are moving in from the south.



More rain on the way through tonight. Rain will push from Miami north. We should see a few heavy downpours this afternoon.

Cool again with highs near 70.

Then more sunshine and cooler for the rest of the week. Unusually cool next weekend.

Near record highs Tuesday with a little more sunshine.