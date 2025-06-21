More rain and storms this weekend, record-breaking heat across the Nation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An uptick in rain chances begins today. Saturday's showers or storms will be isolated in the late morning hours, then more scattered by the afternoon but by that time storms will be inland.

Highs near 90° with a heat index of 100° in the afternoon hours.

WPTV Weekend forecast

Moisture surge arrives Sunday bumping up rain chances even more. On-and-off showers or storms will move in along the coast in the morning making it for a soggy start.

More storms will develop throughout the afternoon impacting both eastern and western cities. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

WPTV Florida Panther's Victory Parade Sunday forecast in Las Olas Beach.

If you are planning on going to the Panthers' victory parade on Las Olas Beach in Fort Lauderdale, you may want to bring a poncho or umbrella— just in case you get caught in a downpour, especially in the hours before the parade begins.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

While it is typical to feel the heat and humidity every day here in South Florida, the rest of the country will be dealing with record-breaking temperatures as a heat wave takes over.

WPTV Heat alerts this weekend.

Mid to upper 90s and even near 100 degrees for high temperatures stretching from the deep South to the Upper Midwest and to the Eastern Seaboard throughout the weekend.

WPTV Record-breaking high temperatures Sunday afternoon.

Next week's forecast starts with scattered showers and storms each day, then dry out some by mid-late week as another round of Saharan Dust enters Florida. Highs stay near 90.

The tropics are quiet in the Atlantic for now and should remain quiet through the end of June.