More pleasant weather again today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 60s along the Treasure Coast and upper 60s-low 70s for the Palm Beaches under mostly clear skies.

This afternoon, a copy and paste forecast with highs in the low-mid 80s, mostly sunny and a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Tonight, lows in the 60s-low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 80s, with some passing showers possible.

Sunday, highs in the mid-upper 80s with the return of the "muggies". Scattered PM showers and storms possible as a front starts to move in.

The front will stall out across the area into next week, keeping the weather pattern unsettled.

Highs will be in the upper 80s next week but feeling like the mid-upper 90s with the humidity.