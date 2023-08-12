More Heat Advisories and Warnings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Indian River County and a Heat Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the area through 7PM.

"Feels like" temperatures will approach the 110 mark in spots!

Stay hydrated and in the air conditioning as much as possible again today.

All is quiet through midday today but we're watching a tropical wave near the southeastern Bahamas as it approaches South Florida tomorrow.

Drier air ahead of that wave will limit storms to 30% today, mainly interior.

Scattered showers & storms increasing later tonight and tomorrow, pushing inland during the afternoon.

Moisture on the back side of this disturbance will linger through the middle of next week with decent chances for scattered storms bringing our temperatures down a notch.

Saharan dust is due to arrive later in the week reducing storm coverage but fortunately an easterly flow will keep our late-week temperatures near normal for mid-August.

Still quiet in the tropics through the next 7 days although things could perk up a bit after that.

TODAY: Sunny, very hot and humid. Few inland storms this evening. Highs: Mid 90s Winds: SE 15

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms arriving. Lows: Near 80 Winds: ESE 10

TOMORROW: Better chances for showers & storms, moving inland in the afternoon. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 15

