Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Monday storms could produce flooding

Monday storms could produce flooding
image (6).png
Posted at 5:44 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 05:44:24-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and no weather worries for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits, scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms possible with the potential for lightning and flash flooding. Tonight, mainly dry conditions with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, highs in the low 90s (feeling like the triples) with another round of PM showers and storms.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

By the end of the work week, slightly drier air filters in and shower and storm chances go down. Highs in the low 90s with only some afternoon storms.

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s. Winds flip around, and the weather pattern changes. We'll see an onshore flow pattern favoring coastal rain in the morning and inland storms for the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022