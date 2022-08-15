Monday storms could produce flooding

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and no weather worries for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits, scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms possible with the potential for lightning and flash flooding. Tonight, mainly dry conditions with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, highs in the low 90s (feeling like the triples) with another round of PM showers and storms.

By the end of the work week, slightly drier air filters in and shower and storm chances go down. Highs in the low 90s with only some afternoon storms.

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s. Winds flip around, and the weather pattern changes. We'll see an onshore flow pattern favoring coastal rain in the morning and inland storms for the afternoon.

