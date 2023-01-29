Mix of clouds and Sunday sunshine

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure over the western Atlantic will keep those easterly beach breezes going today but the atmosphere is a lot drier today than yesterday so no rain is expected.

The risk of rip currents is high today and there's a small craft advisory in effect.

Wind and seas will calm down by tomorrow.

A slug of moisture might arrive getting us a few showers for the morning hours tomorrow before clearing settles in by afternoon.

It'll be very warm and mainly dry heading into midweek before a cold front arrives with a chance of scattered showers & storms by around Friday.

The front is weak so only a slight cooldown is expected by next weekend.

So far 2023 has been much drier than normal and long-range models indicate no heavy rain in sight through the next 7 days.

TODAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. High: Near 80 Wind: ESE 15

TONIGHT: Few clouds, very mild. Low: Near 70 Wind: E 10

TOMORROW: Showers in the morning, then clearing, warm. High: Near 90 Wind: SE 10

