Mild days and cool nights

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It doesn't get any better than this, especially for a weekend!

Perfect weather for all outdoor activity through the weekend with our next rain chance not arriving until later next week.

Thanks to high pressure and a northwesterly flow aloft we'll see cooler than normal temperatures and very dry air dominating our weather pattern through at least early next week.

Normal highs are around 80 degrees this time of the year but we'll run a little bit below that the next few days.

Overnight lows will be quite cool with most of us down into the middle 50s the next couple of nights.

TODAY: Sunny, perfect day. HIGH: Upper 70s Winds: NNW 5-10

TONIGHT: Clear, very cool. LOW: Mid 50s Winds: NW 5-10

TOMORROW: Another beautiful day, sunny & pleasant. HIGH: Upper 70s Wind: North 10-15