Mild and muggy for trick-or-treating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s at the coast and upper 60s inland with some isolated showers near the coast. We could see on and off shower activity near the coast through the early afternoon, then showers push inland throughout the day.

Highs reaching the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. Aside from an inland shower this evening, conditions look dry for trick-or-treaters with temperatures down to the upper 70s-low 80s this evening.

Tomorrow, a similar weather day with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Some isolated rainfall near the coast in the morning, then rain pushing west by the afternoon.

Mid-week, a front tries to move in and that could bring in some afternoon storms. Staying on the warm side of the front with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

For the end of the work week, highs in the mid 80s and mainly dry with plenty of sunshine.

For the weekend, highs in the mid 80s, breezy winds. Mostly sunny on Saturday with some passing showers on Sunday.

