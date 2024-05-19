Midday storms and record heat possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another day to break records and track storms.

High temperatures will again be toasty in the middle 90s with heat indices near 105 degrees this afternoon.

We are under a slight, level 2, threat for strong to severe storms today. Our chance of storms comes earlier this afternoon near lunchtime. We will track showers and storms through midday until 6 PM. The greatest concerns will be damaging winds and hail. Unfortunately our tornado threat isn't a zero, so please continue to stay with WPTV as we track the afternoon activity.

We had record breaking heat yesterday with high temperature of 97 in West Palm and tied with the record in Vero Beach at 96.

A cold front approaches and crosses over the area on Monday. This will trigger more showers and storms across our area on Monday. A few showers are expected Monday morning with a few more showers and storms in the afternoon as the cold front sags south. High temperatures will still be in the 90s with heat indices near the triple digits.

The cold front ushers in a brief break from the 90s for midweek. High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the middle and upper 80s with slim rain chances.

Temperatures do return to the lower 90s by the end of the week with isolated rain chances.

The stormy pattern returns by the following weekend with hot and humid conditions in the lower 90s.