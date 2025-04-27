Mid-80s and mostly sunny—but the dry spell could break soon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be another sunny day with warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the middle 80s and a touch more muggy in the air.

A high rip current risk continues along our coastline.

It is still extremely dry across all of South Florida. A burn ban remain in effect for Okeechobee county.

Monday will feature mainly sunny skies. A cold front is sagging south so an isolated shower can't be ruled out overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Highs on Monday will be in the middle 80s and it will feel a bit more humid outside.

Tuesday will be a mix of sun and clouds and a little cooler. Highs will be in the lower 80s. We will have more activity on our radar with showers expected mainly along the coast.

Wednesday will feature drier conditions and it will be breezy. An east-northeasterly breeze near 10-20 mph will bring refreshing air. Highs will be in the lower 80s mainly.

Thursday and Friday will be in the lower to middle 80s with mainly sunny skies. It will be a lovely pattern for those days.

Over the weekend, the chance for thunderstorms is finally here! This just might be the end of the dry season. Typically our dry season ends near mid May. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s.