Memorial weekend storms around

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An unsettled weather pattern is in store for the holiday weekend for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

Lots of moisture around combined with anytime heating, a sea breeze, a front to our north, and a pocket of colder air aloft will all combine to keep those rain/storm chances pretty high the next several days.

The most likely time for those storms will be between 3PM-8PM today through Monday.

If there's any good news for those who want to get outside or to the beach this weekend it's the fact that most of the storms will be inland for Sunday and Monday as the sea breeze keeps most of the rain away from the coastal sections.

If you're near any of these storms however do expect the possibility for localized flooding, small hail, and gusty winds with storms fading after sunset.

Highs will be in the upper 80s through Monday with overnight lows in the 70-75 degree range.

Tropical moisture is expected to increase through next week so rain chances will remain elevated through much of the week.

Now that's what I call a rainy season kind of forecast.

TODAY: Scattered showers/storms mainly between 3PM-8PM. Gusty winds, heavy downpours possible. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SW/SE 10-15

TONIGHT: Evening storms fading, a few more showers/storms near the coast late tonight. Lows: 70-75. Winds: South 5

SUNDAY-MONDAY: Showers/storms near the coast early then moving inland by afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SW/ESE 10

