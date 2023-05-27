Memorial Day weekend forecast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Most of us will get a welcome reprieve from the stormy weather lately as we kick off our Memorial Day weekend.

Low pressure has been our nemesis the past several days but it's lifting north toward the Georgia/Carolina border today allowing some drier air to wrap around and into South Florida.

Of course there's still enough moisture and that, combined with daytime heating could spark an isolated storm or two but most of us are dry today.

The main concern is for beach-goer and boaters.

That Carolina low will pump up some swells at our beaches today and tomorrow so the rip current risk is high and there could be some 6 foot breakers out there knocking you off your feet.

Small Craft Advisories are in effect for the boaters where seas could exceed 12 feet offshore in the gulf stream.

Storms chances will increase but remain relatively low through Monday before they increase by midweek.

Low pressure forming over the Gulf of Mexico is likely to increase storm chances and coverage here later next week.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny, isolated storm late. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: NW/NE 10

TONIGHT: Few showers/storms popping up near the coast. Lows: Lower 70s Winds: NE 10

TOMORROW-MONDAY: Partly sunny, few PM storms both days. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: E 10

