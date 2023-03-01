March starts hot and dry with record heat possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The high temperature in West Palm Beach set a new record on Tuesday when it reached 90 degrees.

On Wednesday, highs will heat at least to the uppers 80s and maybe reach or pass record highs again.

It's also abnormally dry across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, especially since February closed with a deficit rainfall of almost 1.5 inches.

The next update to the drought monitor is on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday are the hottest days in the forecast with possible low 90s for high temps.

Then a weak cold front may enter the area on Sunday, which could bring relief from the heat by moderating temperatures back to normal for this time of the year, which are the low 80s for afternoon highs.

Windy conditions are expected late week and into the weekend with a few showers and more clouds on Sunday as the front moves in.

Sunday will feel a tad cooler with highs in the low 80s. Seasonable temperatures will continue into early next week.