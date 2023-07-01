Mainly inland storms for the holiday weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Now that we've made it through a very rainy and stormy month of June, a change in our weather pattern is beginning now as we head into July.

Instead of widespread showers and storms, we'll see them becoming more concentrated over the western suburbs from today through the 4th of July.

Any showers & storms that do develop closer to the coast and the beaches will move off to the west and away from us.

This pattern means we should be dry for the afternoon and evening hours for the 4th of July picnics and fireworks.

Temperatures will run right around normal for early July with highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the middle 70s.

Storm coverage might increase later next week as a disturbance is expected to move in off the Atlantic but we have plenty of time to watch that.

Good news in the tropics, no new development is expected through the next 7 days.

*There's a HIGH risk of rip currents along Treasure Coast beaches today, don't go in too deep and only swim at guarded beaches!

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Hot sun, scattered storms midday moving off to the west. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: E 10

TONIGHT: Dry, but warm and muggy. Lows: Mid to upper 70s. Winds: Light

TOMORROW: Scattered midday showers/storms, moving off to the west. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: ESE 10

