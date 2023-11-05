Mainly dry weather pattern setting up this week with high pressure in control

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a bit cooler than yesterday morning due to the lack of cloud cover. We have a few showers on the radar and some of those may skirt the coastline for this morning, but as we progress into this afternoon, we'll be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 80s. Tonight, lows in the low-mid 60s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow - Friday, highs in the low-mid 80s under mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Next weekend, a front approaches, but stalls out. This stalled boundary may generate a few showers, but any rainfall looks limited. Highs in the mid 80s.

In the Tropics, no signs of any tropical development expected over the next seven days.