Mainly dry today then stormy weather returns tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, mainly dry with a few isolated inland showers and storms.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible as tropical moisture increases across the area.

For the weekend, highs in the upper 80s. Scattered sea breeze storms possible. Saturday looks to be the wetter of the 2 weekend days.

Early next week, hot and humid weather continues. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. A little drier on Monday, then rain chances increase once again by Tuesday.