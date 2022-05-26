Mainly dry today, then showers and storms return to the forecast tomorrow

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s at the coast and low 70s inland and no weather worries for the morning drive. This afternoon, with high pressure dominating we'll keep it mainly dry for another day. Highs in the upper 80s under partly sunny skies.

Tomorrow, a front approaches the state and moisture increases. Scattered showers and storms possible through the evening hours. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday, with the front lingering to our north and ample moisture in place, scattered PM showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday and Monday, while the front washes out, juicy air sticks around. Rain possible in the morning, then most of the rain moving west throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, drier air settles in and rain chances go down. Still could see some showers and storms mainly inland. Highs in the upper 80s.