Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mainly dry through Friday, then showers and storms return Saturday

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Feb. 15, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 15, 2024 (2).jpg
Posted at 5:36 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 05:45:15-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our dry pattern continues as temperatures are on the rise.

Upper 70s for afternoon temperatures on Thursday, then hitting the 80s Friday and Saturday.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 15, 2024 (1).png
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 15, 2024.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Rain chances remain very low today and Friday, but go up Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Saturday afternoon and evening call for scattered showers and a few storms. Then rain lingering through the overnight hours into Sunday.

Sunday will be soggy since more rain is expected to pick up during the late morning and afternoon.

Presidents' Day on Monday with be cloudy and showery in the morning, then slow clearing with much cooler temperatures.

High temperatures early next week fall into the upper 60s and low 70s, with morning lows in the low and mid 50s.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019