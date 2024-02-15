Mainly dry through Friday, then showers and storms return Saturday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Our dry pattern continues as temperatures are on the rise.

Upper 70s for afternoon temperatures on Thursday, then hitting the 80s Friday and Saturday.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 15, 2024.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Rain chances remain very low today and Friday, but go up Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Saturday afternoon and evening call for scattered showers and a few storms. Then rain lingering through the overnight hours into Sunday.

Sunday will be soggy since more rain is expected to pick up during the late morning and afternoon.

Presidents' Day on Monday with be cloudy and showery in the morning, then slow clearing with much cooler temperatures.

High temperatures early next week fall into the upper 60s and low 70s, with morning lows in the low and mid 50s.