Mainly dry pattern continues over coming days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mostly sunny again for Wednesday afternoon as very dry weather continues. Afternoon temperatures will top the mid to upper 80s.

The forecast for the rest of the week remains calm and dry has high pressure dominates the pattern over Florida.

Moisture increases this weekend and so do rain chances to 20% with isolated storms on Saturday and 30% with spotty storms later in the day on Sunday.

High temperatures through the rest of the week are in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows are getting a little warmer, mainly in the 70s.